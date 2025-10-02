Zelensky meets European, NATO leaders in Copenhagen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held meetings with European and NATO leaders on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen, focusing on defense cooperation, European integration, and diplomatic initiatives.

Zelensky said on Telegram that he met Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to discuss regional security, NATO's eastern flank and support for Ukraine.

"We also touched upon the further development of the PURL initiative, contacts with partners, and joint diplomatic efforts," he said, noting that frozen Russian assets were also on the agenda. The Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, launched by the US and NATO, is designed to accelerate the delivery of weapons and equipment to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities.

He also met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and thanked him for "principled and consistent support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The two discussed energy, diplomatic efforts toward peace and a potential defense partnership, with plans for further contacts.

His meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu focused on European integration, particularly on ensuring the simultaneous opening of the first EU accession cluster for both countries.

"Together, we are moving toward our common goal, supporting each other as true neighbors and partners," he said.

In another high-level gathering, Zelensky met Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Discussions centered on Russia's airspace violations, with Zelensky emphasizing Ukraine's readiness to increase production of drones, electronic warfare systems and other defense equipment under the Security Action for Europe, or SAFE, instrument. SAFE is a new EU initiative that offers €150 billion ($176.7 billion) in low-cost loans to member states to boost their defense capabilities

He also held talks with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and discussed countering Russian provocations and strengthening the PURL initiative.

They agreed on the next steps in Ukraine-NATO cooperation and preparations for the Ramstein meeting of defense ministers.