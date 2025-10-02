UN urges respect for maritime law after Israeli attack on Gaza aid flotilla

Boats from the Global Sumud Flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces in the Mediterranean sea off the Gaza Strip waters, arrive in the southern port of Ashdod on October 2, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The UN on Thursday called for respect for international maritime law and warned against harm to civilians after the latest Israeli attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

"Certainly, we believe that the laws applying to international waters must be respected," spokesperson Farhan Haq said at a news conference, emphasizing that the UN's "priority is avoiding any harm to come to those on board the vessels, and we hope that they will be treated fairly and with respect for their rights and their dignity."

Responding to a question on whether the Israeli attack violates international law, Haq said: "We're aware of the Law of the Sea, and we believe that all countries need to abide by that."

While acknowledging Israel's claims about the "security corridor," he stressed that "for us, the priority has been to make sure that no one who is on these humanitarian vessels is put to any harm."

He also underscored the UN's support for humanitarian efforts, saying: "We want all efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza to be supported."

Asked whether the flotilla amounted to an escalation, Haq responded: "No. We don't think that the flotilla is an escalation, but we're aware of how this has worked out on the ground and in the waters. And what we're trying to do is make sure that everything is resolved without, in particular, any harm to those who are participating in this nonviolent act."

"Our belief is that people who are simply carrying humanitarian aid should be left alone," he said, reiterating the need to protect the rights of people.

Israeli naval forces attacked the flotilla as it approached Gaza's coast late Wednesday and detained at least 443 activists on board, said organizers.

The International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza (ICBSG) confirmed that 22 ships have been attacked and seized by Israel, and 19 are believed to have been attacked, but it has not yet documented them.

Of the four vessels remaining, two support ships turned back, while the vessel Marinet continued sailing toward Gaza but was still far away after a late arrival due to technical malfunctions, it added.

The flotilla, loaded mainly with humanitarian aid and medical supplies, set sail at the end of August. It was the first time in years that around 50 ships sailed together toward Gaza, carrying hundreds of civilian supporters.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million, for nearly 18 years, and tightened the siege in March when it closed border crossings and blocked food and medicine deliveries, pushing the enclave into famine.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardment has killed more than 66,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The UN and rights groups have repeatedly warned that the enclave is being rendered uninhabitable, with starvation and disease spreading rapidly.