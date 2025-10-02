49 people killed by Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam, 16 missing

A person wades with a motorbike through a flooded street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 30 September 2025. (IHA Photo)

Typhoon Bualoi has killed 49 people, with 16 missing in Vietnam, according to officials.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said 153 people had been injured as of late Thursday, as cited by the Viet Nam News daily.

Initial damages are estimated at more than 12.7 trillion Vietnamese dong ($481.1 million).

At least 200 houses were destroyed, and another 169,000 sustained damage or lost their roofing.

Around 64,800 buildings were also inundated.

The extent of the damage has yet to be assessed.