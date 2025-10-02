Macron says drones violating European airspace 'can be destroyed'

Drones violating European airspace "can be destroyed," French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Thursday, as the leaders weigh a response to suspected Russian airspace violations in recent weeks.

"It's very important to have a clear message: Drones which would violate our territories, are just taking a big risk. They can be destroyed," Macron said at the European Political Community meeting in Copenhagen.

He reaffirmed that they would do what they have to do to preserve air and territorial integrity.

"We are ready and we are in the position to preserve our air and our territorial integrity. We are ready on the Eastern Flank of NATO, and we are ready at the same time and on top of that, and without reducing this commitment to provide security guarantees for Ukraine," Macron added.

On Wednesday, in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, Macron said they will rule out nothing if a Russian fighter jet enters European airspace.

"In line with the doctrine of strategic ambiguity, I can tell you that nothing is off the table," he said.

Multiple EU states, including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Estonia, Norway, and Denmark, have recently reported airspace violations or disruptions by drones.





