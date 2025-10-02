Israel’s attacks on Gaza Flotilla breach international law, says Spain

The Spanish prime minister on Thursday described Israel's attacks on the Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla as "a violation of international law," reiterating that the humanitarian aid flotilla "does not represent any danger" to Tel Aviv.

Speaking at the European Political Community meeting in Denmark, Pedro Sanchez said he and his government had been awake throughout the night following the developments around the flotilla, maintaining constant contact with participants.

"As Foreign Minister (Jose Manuel) Albares has said, we have also conveyed to the Israeli government that it is necessary they protect not only the rights of our compatriots but of all members of the flotilla," he stressed.

The premier said Spain will provide diplomatic protection and safeguard the rights "that could be undermined by the action of the Israeli government."

"I've said this on many occasions: the flotilla does not represent any danger to the Israeli government, and therefore we hope that the actions of the Israeli government do not pose any threat to the flotilla either," he underlined.

Sanchez said the flotilla seeks to fill a gap left by restrictions imposed on Gaza, where the UN and its agencies have long operated.

"For us now, the most important thing is the security of our compatriots and that they can return home soon," he said. "And from there, we will obviously consider any type of action."

Israeli naval forces attacked 21 vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla since late Wednesday and detained at least 317 activists aboard, according to the official flotilla tracker.

The detained activists are being transported to Israel's Ashdod Port, from which they will be deported to Europe, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

The flotilla, loaded mainly with humanitarian aid and medical supplies, set sail several days ago to break the Israeli blockade.

This marks the first time in years that dozens of ships have sailed together toward Gaza and managed to approach the enclave this closely, which has been under Israeli blockade for roughly 18 years.

Israel tightened the siege further this March by closing all border crossings and blocking food, medicine, and aid, pushing Gaza into famine despite aid trucks piling up at its borders.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave all but uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of disease.





