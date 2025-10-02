Iran-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership deal enters into force

A comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Iran and Russia officially entered into force on Thursday, marking a significant step in deepening bilateral ties.

The 20-year treaty was originally signed on Jan. 17 at the Kremlin during an official visit by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Russian President Vladimir Putin later ratified the agreement in April.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry called the treaty's enactment a "significant milestone in the history of Russian-Iranian interstate relations," noting that the document set key priorities for long-term bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

"It provides for strengthened cooperation in the international arena in the context of the emerging multipolar world order," the statement said, highlighting coordinated efforts within multilateral institutions, regional security collaboration, and joint responses to shared threats.

The ministry also described the agreement as a reflection of the "strategic choice" by both governments to reinforce "friendly and good-neighborly relations," which it said aligns with the fundamental interests of their peoples.