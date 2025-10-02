Indonesian navy launches its first hybrid missile ship

The Indonesian Navy has launched its first hybrid missile ship, KRI Belati-622, a 60-meter missile fast attack craft, state news agency Antara reported on Thursday.

Navy chief Adm. Muhammad Ali inaugurated the ship at Pluit Naval Base in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Built by local shipbuilder Tesco Indomaritim, the vessel is the country's first warship to feature a hybrid propulsion system powered by biofuel.

"This ship is highly fuel-efficient, can operate longer, and is environmentally friendly thanks to its biodiesel capability," Ali said at the inaugural ceremony.

The KRI Belati-622 is equipped with advanced weapons and SEWACO (Sensor and Weapon Command and Control system) -- a combat management system developed through partnerships between Indonesian defense companies and Turkish companies Havelsan, Roketsan, and Aselsan.

The ship will be deployed to the Navy's Eastern Fleet Command (Koarmada III).

"This ship will strengthen our Eastern Fleet, which is still lacking in numbers compared to Koarmada I and II," Ali added.

It also carries a heavy-duty engine capable of 30,000 operational hours before a general overhaul, compared to 9,000 hours in light-duty ships.