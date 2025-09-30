Pakistan conducts training launch of Fatah-4 cruise missile

Pakistan on Tuesday said it conducted a "successful training launch" of the indigenously developed Fatah-4 cruise missile at a range of 750 kilometers (466 miles).

"Equipped with advanced avionics and state of the art navigational aids, this weapon system is capable of evading enemy's missile defence system due to terrain hugging features and engaging targets with high precision," the Pakistan army's media wing said in a statement.

"As part of Army Rocket Force Command, Fatah-4 will further enhance the reach, lethality and survivability of Pakistan Army's conventional missile systems." Pakistan had announced the formation of a new Army Rocket Force Command (ARFC) last month.

The launch was witnessed by the military leadership, scientists and engineers. President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the services chiefs extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers on the conduct of the training fire.

Last week, India conducted a flight test of its new generation Agni Prime intermediate range ballistic missile. The two countries fought a four-day skirmish in May this year following an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 tourists.