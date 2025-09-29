Russia says Ukrainian drone attack kills 2

A fire sparked by a Ukrainian drone strike killed a child and grandmother in a town outside Moscow overnight, Russian authorities said Monday.

Throughout the war, Russia has fired hundreds of drones at Ukraine in nightly barrages. Kyiv has launched retaliatory strikes, mainly targeting energy infrastructure.

"Last night, air defence forces shot down four drones in Voskresensk and Kolomna," two cities southeast of Russia's capital, regional governor Andrey Vorobyov said on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, a tragedy occurred in Voskresensk: two people died in a fire in a private home -- a 76-year-old woman and her 6-year-old grandson," he added.

Several other buildings in Voskresensk, 88 kilometres (55 miles) southeast of Moscow, were damaged, Vorobyov said.

Russia's defence ministry said 84 Ukrainian drones were "intercepted and destroyed by air defence alert systems during the night". Four were shot down over the Moscow region.

A day earlier, a massive Russian drone and missile attack against Ukraine lasting 12 hours killed at least four people in Kyiv.

Ukraine said it had been targeted by 595 drones and 48 missiles that night, most of which were shot down by air defences.