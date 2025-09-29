Madagascar president sacks government following deadly protests

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina said Monday he had sacked his government following deadly protests against repeated water and electricity outages across the Indian Ocean nation.

The days protest, led by mostly young demonstrators, has claimed at least 22 lives and left more than a hundred people injured, according to a United Nations tally.

"I have decided to terminate the functions of the Prime Minister and the government. Pending the formation of the new government, those in office will act as interim ministers," Rajoelina said in a televised national address.

Applications for a new premier will be received over the next three days before a new government is formed, he said.

Thousands, many dressed in black and chanting calls for Rajoelina to resign, have marched in the capital Antananarivo since the demonstrations began last week.

Police have responded with a heavy hand, firing teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

The Indian Ocean island nation, among the world's poorest, has experienced frequent popular uprisings since gaining independence in 1960, including mass protests in 2009 that forced former president Marc Ravalomanana from power.







