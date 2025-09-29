International Astronautical Congress begins in Sydney

According to a statement from the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the Türkiye Pavilion will be featured at IAC 2025 in Sydney, running from September 29 to October 3.

Hosted by the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), the pavilion will showcase Türkiye's technological competencies, scientific capacity, and collaborative approach in the space sector to the global community. Participants include SAHA Istanbul, ASELSAN, Ctech, DeltaV, Poloptech, ROKETSAN, Technocar, TUSAŞ, TÜBİTAK Space, Türksat, ITU, and METU.

PREPARATIONS FOR IAC 2026 ANTALYA

During the Sydney congress, preparations for the 77th IAC, which will be held in Antalya, Türkiye, from October 5–9, 2026, will be detailed through presentations, bilateral meetings, and promotional events focused on cooperation opportunities.

As part of the contacts to be held with international space agencies, global companies, scientists, and industry representatives, preliminary registration and participation requests for IAC 2026 Antalya will be collected. Furthermore, progress reports on the IAC 2026 preparation process will be presented to the management and member organizations of the event organizer, the International Astronautical Federation (IAF).