Erdoğan: Netanyahu fueling regional and global turmoil to cling to power in Israel

Following a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing near-total international isolation. Erdoğan pointed out that Netanyahu is deliberately fueling regional and global turmoil as a means to maintain power while facing corruption charges.

"Apart from a few countries, almost no one wants to stand alongside Israel or be seen in photo with the Netanyahu government. Most agree Israel's war-crimianl PM Benjamin Netanyahu is fueling regional and global turmoil to cling to power amid corruption probes," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his comments following the Cabinet meeting on Monday.



"I believe we will all see positive outcomes of the meeting in coming period," Turkish President Erdoğan said in a statement while speaking about his meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump.



Erdoğan laid out following statements in his speech:



"Despite Israel's efforts to block it, the Palestinian cause left its mark on 80th UN General Assembly.



Apart from a few countries, almost no one wants to stand alongside Israel or be seen in photo with the Netanyahu government.



We are delighted that the number of countries recognizing Palestine has reached 158, and as a leading country in this struggle, we are very pleased.



Although delayed, recognition of the state of Palestine by 2 Security Council members (UK, France) is of paramount importance.



Most agree Israel's war-criminal PM Benjamin Netanyahu is fueling regional and global turmoil to cling to power amid corruption probes.



Türkiye firmly stands with the Palestinian people defending their land, freedom, dignity."











