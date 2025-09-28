Russian drone and missile attacks kill at least three in Kiev

Massive overnight Russian drone and missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital killed at least three people and injured 10 others, the city of Kiev's military administration chief Tymur Tkachenko said on Telegram on Sunday.



Damage was reported in six of the city's 10 districts, the city administration said. Several fires broke out and smoke clouds were visible across Kiev, home to 3 million people.



In the greater Kiev region, at least five workers at a bread factory in the Fastiv district were injured, according to the regional administration.



The city of Bila Tserkva, to the south of Kiev, also reported explosions and blazes.



In the south-eastern industrial city of Zaporizhzhya, at least 21 people were wounded, according to local authorities. Images released by officials showed damaged residential buildings and firefighters at work.

Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's all-out invasion for more than three and a half years.



