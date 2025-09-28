Russian attack on Kiev leaves several injured, sets buildings ablaze

 Contact Us
Russia launched a heavy overnight missile and drone assault on Kiev, injuring at least five and damaging residential buildings, while also striking other Ukrainian cities including Zaporizhzhya and Khmelnytskyi, officials reported.

Published September 28,2025
Russia's military carried out another heavy overnight assault on Kiev, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.

Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that an intense barrage of missile and drone strikes hit several districts of the Ukrainian capital, injuring at least five people. A five-storey residential building was damaged, and falling drone debris set other buildings and cars ablaze.

The Kyiv Independent news outlet, citing local authorities, said Russia also targeted other Ukrainian cities with a large-scale missile and drone barrage.

Explosions were also reported in Zaporizhzhya and Khmelnytskyi.

In Zaporizhzhya, in the country's south-east, the strike damaged a school and triggered a fire in a high-rise building, injuring four people, governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Russia has waged a full-scale war against Ukraine for more than three and a half years.