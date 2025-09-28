E3 countries welcome activation of snapback sanctions on Iran

Germany, France, and the UK welcomed on Sunday the activation of snapback sanctions on Iran in a joint statement.

"We welcome the re-instatement since 20:00 EDT (0000GMT) on 27 September 2025 of Resolutions 1696 (2006), 1737 (2006), 1747 (2007), 1803 (2008), 1835 (2008), and 1929 (2010) after completion of the snapback process as provided for in UN Security Council Resolution 2231. We urge Iran and all states to abide fully by these resolutions," the statement said.

The resolutions containing a set of sanctions and other restrictive measures that were previously imposed by the UN Security Council over Iran's proliferation activities came after the E3 triggered the snapback mechanism on Aug. 28.

"Those measures were lifted by the Council in the context of the JCPoA, at a time when Iran had committed to ensuring its nuclear programme was exclusively peaceful. Given that Iran repeatedly breached these commitments, the E3 had no choice but to trigger the snapback procedure, at the end of which those resolutions were brought back into force," the statement also explained.

E3 foreign ministers, in the statement, reiterated their "fundamental objective" that Iran "shall never" seek, acquire or develop a nuclear weapon, underlining that Iran did not take the necessary actions to address their concerns.

"France, Germany and the United Kingdom are now focusing, as a matter of urgency, on the swift reintroduction of restrictions reapplied by these resolutions, in accordance with our obligations as UN member states. We urge all UN member states to implement these sanctions," the statement added.

It further urged Iran to refrain from any escalatory action and to return to compliance with its "legally binding safeguards obligations."

"Our countries will continue to pursue diplomatic routes and negotiations. The reimposition of UN sanctions is not the end of diplomacy," the statement further read.





