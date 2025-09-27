Thousands rally in Dusseldorf in solidarity with Palestinians

Several thousand people gathered in Dusseldorf on Saturday for a demonstration to draw attention to the plight of Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.



Police in the western German city deployed a large contingent of officers, but a spokesman said in the afternoon that the event had been peaceful.



The route of the march goes from the main train station through the city centre. Some participants arrived in Dusseldorf by bus from other parts of Germany.



The demonstration, organized by an action alliance, took place under the slogan: "We will not forget Gaza – Freedom for Palestine and all oppressed peoples."



Tens of thousands of people were also expected to take part in a major protest in Berlin against Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip, now nearing their third year.



The Gaza conflict began on October 7, 2023 with a large-scale attack by Hamas and other resistance groups on southern Israel, leaving around 1,200 people dead and more than 250 abducted and taken to Gaza.



According to the Gaza health authorities, controlled by Hamas, more than 65,500 Palestinians have been killed. The figure does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.



An independent United Nations inquiry announced this month that it had found that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. UN agencies also say that many of Gaza's residents are enduring famine.





















