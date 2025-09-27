ISRAELS WAR-CRIMINAL PM NETANYAHU MUST NOW BE PREVENTED FROM SABOTAGING PEACE: ERDOĞAN

Israel's war-criminal PM Netanyahu must now be prevented from sabotaging peace: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during talks on Saturday that the Israeli government has demonstrated that it has no intention of pursuing peace, stressing that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must now stop sabotaging it.

During the phone call, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan said meaningful steps were taken this year at the United Nations General Assembly to achieve a two-state solution in Palestine.

He noted that Türkiye will continue its efforts to stop the Israeli attacks in Gaza and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the enclave.

The Turkish president also expressed his satisfaction with Sanchez's sensitivity regarding the Sumud aid flotilla and said Türkiye is closely monitoring the situation.









