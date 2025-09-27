Ukrainian President Zelensky says he has provided Trump with list of requested weapons worth $90B

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that he has provided US President Donald Trump with a list of requested weapons worth $90 billion.

"We have provided the US president with a list of everything Ukraine wants, with details and illustrations," he said at a press briefing in Kyiv.

Zelensky commented on reports about the request for Tomahawk cruise missiles and said the demand for transferring weapons is part of a "big deal" for acquiring American armaments.

According to him, Kyiv is also ready for separate agreements on other types of weapons, including long-range systems.

On Friday, American media cited American and Ukrainian officials to report on Trump's possible transfer of long-range weapons to Ukraine. However, the US president made no mention of any commitments to make the transfer.

Zelensky also stated that an Israeli Patriot system has been in use in Ukraine for a month and that the country will receive two more new systems in the fall.

Israel had previously denied supplying air defense systems to Kyiv.

"An Israeli complex has been operating in Ukraine for a month. We will get two Patriot systems in the autumn," he said.

In June, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia received official clarifications from Israel, whose authorities denied rumors about the possibility of supplying Patriot systems to Ukraine.