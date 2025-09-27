PM Netanyahu: Social media used to sway US on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted Friday that his government views social media platforms as a "weapon" to support Israel's right-wing in the US amid condemnation for ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

In a meeting with US influencers at Israel's Consulate General in New York and published in a video on influencer Debra Lea's account on the US social media company X, Netanyahu described social media as "the most important weapon … to secure our base in the US."

He identified TikTok as "the most important purchase going on right now," alleging its control could be "consequential."

Netanyahu also mentioned X, saying: "We have to talk to Elon (Musk). He's not an enemy, he's a friend."

He claimed that if influence could be secured over TikTok and X, Israel would "get a lot."

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order certifying that a deal that will shift TikTok's US operations to an American consortium meets national security requirements mandated by a domestic law.

Trump said the investor consortium will be comprised of tech company Oracle, Michael Dell, Rupert Murdoch, and others.

Oracle founder Larry Ellison's years of open support for Israel has sparked concerns that the company's authority over TikTok will be used to benefit the Israeli government.

Netanyahu's remarks came as Israel stands increasingly isolated over its genocidal war in Gaza, where nearly 65,600 Palestinians, the vast majority women and children, have been killed since October 2023.

Netanyahu spoke to a largely empty hall in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly after many delegations walked out in protest of Israel's genocide in Gaza, now nearing its third year.





























































































