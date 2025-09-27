Pashinyan declares peace with Azerbaijan at UN General Assembly

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the UN General Assembly in New York on Saturday that peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan, citing US President Donald Trump's role in reaching a historic agreement.

Pashinyan said the two countries' foreign ministers signed a peace and interstate relations agreement in Washington on August 8, which was witnessed by Trump and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"The role of US President Donald Trump is decisive in this peace process," he said, adding that both he and Aliyev agreed to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Pashinyan also highlighted improved ties with Türkiye, pointing to "regular meetings" with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and expressing optimism about establishing diplomatic relations and opening their shared border.

Regarding Armenia's broader foreign policy, he underlined deepening relations with the EU, the US, Russia, China, India, and regional neighbors, and said Armenia's parliament has passed a law to begin the process of applying for EU membership.

He invited world leaders to Armenia in 2026 for both the European Political Community Summit and the UN Biodiversity Conference, expressing hope that by then the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement will be signed and the Armenia-Türkiye border opened.