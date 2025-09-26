Türkiye FM: Trump-Erdogan talks 'successful'

The more than two-hour-long meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump was "quite productive and successful," Türkiye's foreign minister said Thursday.

The meeting addressed the joint steps that Ankara and Washington will take in the upcoming period as two allies and friends, Hakan Fidan wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Stressing that the focus was on areas of regional cooperation, Fidan added: "We will continue to work to strengthen our relationship with the US based on mutual respect and in line with our respective interests."

His remarks came after Erdogan and Trump held a bilateral Oval Office meeting followed by a working lunch earlier Thursday.

The Turkish president departed from the US following the meeting.