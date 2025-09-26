Putin meets Myanmar’s Min Aung Hlaing in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday met with Myanmar's Acting President Min Aung Hlaing in Moscow, reaffirming long-standing relations and reviewing bilateral cooperation.

Putin recalled that diplomatic relations between the two countries were established more than 70 years ago, stressing that both governments are working on agreements signed during Min Aung Hlaing's visit to Russia in March.

"Today we have the opportunity to compare notes and see how we are progressing in all these directions," he said.

For his part, Min Aung Hlaing expressed gratitude for the invitation to attend World Atomic Week and highlighted Myanmar's growing diplomatic presence in Russia.

"We built a Myanmar embassy in Moscow. We also opened consulates general in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk, and we plan to open a Myanmar consulate general in Vladivostok in the near future," he said.

He also noted his recent participation in the parade marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Moscow, while thanking Putin for the "warm welcome" and hospitality at the Kremlin.

The meeting followed a joint appearance by the two leaders earlier in the day at the Global Atomic Forum, part of World Atomic Week, marking the 80th anniversary of Russia's nuclear industry.