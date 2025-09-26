Pakistan lauds Trump for his role in securing ceasefire with India

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised US President Donald Trump for his role in helping to secure a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, saying it averted a "major catastrophe" in South Asia, his office said Friday.

Sharif, accompanied by Army Chief of Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, met Thursday with Trump behind closed doors in the Oval Office of the White House for what Islamabad described as a "warm and cordial meeting."

The prime minister described Trump as a "man of peace" who was engaged in sincere efforts to end conflicts around the globe, according to statement.

On the Middle East, Sharif lauded Trump's efforts to bring about an end to the war in Gaza, including his initiative to host a meeting of leaders from key Muslim countries in New York earlier this week for a comprehensive exchange of views on the restoration of peace in the Middle East, in particular Gaza and the West Bank.

Sharif also thanked Trump for the tariff arrangement with his country agreed earlier this year, expressing hope that under his leadership, the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and the US would grow stronger.

US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio also joined the meeting.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Trump referred to Sharif and Munir as "great leaders."

"In fact, we have a great leader coming, the prime minister of Pakistan, and the Field Marshal."

He also described Pakistan's army chief as a "great guy."

He also invited American firms to invest in Pakistan's agriculture, IT, mining and energy sectors.

Regional security and counterterrorism cooperation were also high on the agenda.

Sharif welcomed Trump's public endorsement of Pakistan's counter-terrorism role and stressed the need to further enhance cooperation in security and intelligence.

He also extended an invitation to Trump to make an official visit to Pakistan at his convenience.







