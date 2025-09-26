Muslim protesters rally in Rome to demand end to Gaza genocide

Muslims in the Italian capital Rome marched after weekly Friday congregational prayers, demanding an end to Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza.

People gathered in Vittorio Square, one of the city's busiest public spaces, where demonstrators first offered Friday prayers and special supplications to Palestine.

Following the prayers, participants began a march demanding an immediate halt to Israel's assault on Gaza.

Some protesters held a symbolic shrouded baby coffin, carrying placards reading "Muslims will not remain silent," to draw attention to the plight of Palestinian children.

Others waved banners that read "Stop the genocide," "Justice for Palestine," "Terrorist Israel," "Stop arming Israel," and "No peace without justice for Palestine."

The crowd frequently chanted "Free Palestine," voicing solidarity with the people of Gaza and condemning Israel's actions.

The march concluded peacefully in front of Sapienza University.

The Israeli army has killed more than 65,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. Months of air and ground assaults have left Gaza largely uninhabitable, pushing its population into famine and disease.