Kremlin expects Trump’s reply to Putin’s New START proposal this week

US President Donald Trump's response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal on extending compliance with the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is expected this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"We'll wait this week," Peskov told a journalist when asked about the timing of Washington's reply. He added that Russia has not received signals from the American side via secure channels.

Peskov noted Trump's busy schedule during the UN meetings, saying: "Understandably, these have been difficult days for him."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this week that Moscow is prepared to comply with the central limits under the 2010 treaty for a year after its expiration in 2026, describing a full rejection as "short-sighted."

He warned that abandoning the deal could provoke a new strategic arms race and undermine the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Putin emphasized that Russia's offer aims to maintain predictability and stability, but it will only be valid if Washington refrains from actions that undermine the balance of deterrence.

He said the initiative could create an atmosphere for "substantive strategic dialogue" with the US, while also noting that Russia remains ready to respond to threats with "military-technical measures" if required.

The New START, which entered into force in 2011, restricts each country to 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers.

It was extended until February 2026 under former US President Joe Biden, though Moscow suspended participation in 2023.