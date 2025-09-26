Istanbul to host 11th World Halal Summit in November

The 11th World Halal Summit, which brings together the halal ecosystem on a global scale and is among the world's leading events in this regard, will be held in Istanbul from Nov. 26-29.

According to a statement from the World Halal Summit Council on Thursday, the summit, held under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency in cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) and under the coordination of Türkiye's Trade Ministry and the Halal Accreditation Agency, will host visitors at the Istanbul Expo Center.

The event, with Anadolu as the global communications partner, will welcome over 50,000 visitors from more than 100 countries.

The summit is among the most important events for the global halal market, which is projected to grow to $12 trillion within five years.

During the summit, experts, academics, entrepreneurs and industry representatives from around the world will announce important roadmaps for the development and implementation of halal standards and market growth.

The World Halal Summit, which has a significant mission to develop standards in the halal market, strengthen global trade and support sustainable development, will once again bring together all trade stakeholders in Istanbul this year.

The International Halal Trade Fair (Halal Expo), Eurasia Tourism and Healthcare Fair (ETHEXPO), B2B programs, country business forums, the Global Seller Summit, and the Modest Fashion Trade Show, all held as part of the summit, will contribute to the Turkish economy and open doors to new collaborations.

The Ministerial Session, one of the summit's most important side events, to which ministers from 60 countries have been officially invited, aims to forge new trade agreements.

The country business forums to be held as part of the event are expected to expand trade between participants and countries by developing new strategies.

Manufacturers, industrialists and investors will come together in a dedicated area that will connect Turkish companies with foreign delegations through bilateral meetings and buyer organizations.

HALAL EXPO

The Halal Expo, which will be organized in partnership with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), will showcase the potential of the halal market.

The event will bring together local and international retailers, distributors, wholesalers, international ministry and chamber of commerce delegations, ambassadors, consuls and foreign trade experts.

Global innovations in e-commerce, recent developments and future-oriented operations will be discussed at the Global Seller Summit.

ETHEXPO, one of the summit's most visited venues, will bring together domestic and international companies operating in the tourism and health care sectors under one roof.

Over 100 exhibitors, more than 15 participating countries, over 100 visiting countries and over 50,000 visitors will explore new collaborations to grow trade at ETHEXPO.

ETHEXPO will bring together hospitals, medical centers, clinics, outpatient clinics, tourism agencies and transfer companies, enabling companies to expand into new markets.

The Modest Fashion & Art Trade Show will also host designers, brands and key industry players showcasing the diversity of fashion.

































































































































