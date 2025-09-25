Trump demands probe into alleged ‘triple sabotage’ at UN

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday demanded an investigation into what he described as a "triple sabotage" during his appearance at the United Nations General Assembly, citing an escalator mishap, a teleprompter blackout, and an audio failure.

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump called the incidents "a real disgrace" and said they were deliberate attempts to undermine him during his speech before more than 150 world leaders.

The president said the escalator carrying him and first lady Melania Trump to the main speaking floor "came to a screeching halt," nearly causing them to fall. He also complained that his teleprompter went dark for the first 15 minutes of his address and that the sound inside the General Assembly hall cut out, leaving even his wife unable to hear him.

A spokesperson for the UN said on Tuesday that a US delegation videographer, walking backward to film Trump's arrival, may have inadvertently triggered the escalator's built-in safety mechanism, causing it to stop.

"This wasn't a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN," Trump wrote. "They ought to be ashamed of themselves. I'm sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary-General, and I demand an immediate investigation."

He added that the Secret Service was involved and urged the UN to preserve security footage around the escalator's emergency stop button.

During his General Assembly speech, Trump mocked the incident, saying: "These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter."





