French lawmaker calls attack on Global Sumud Flotilla a ‘war crime’

French lawmaker Marie Mesmeur, who participated in the Global Sumud Flotilla, has condemned Israel's attack on the humanitarian convoy as a "war crime" under the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Speaking to Anadolu, Mesmeur commented on the drone strikes carried out Wednesday in Greece's search-and-rescue (SAR) zone targeting the flotilla.

She noted that 13 separate attacks were carried out on 11 of the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels and on the same day, Israel's Foreign Ministry issued a statement warning those participating in the flotilla.

"They tried to intimidate us, scare us, and force us to stop in Greece and not continue, but it didn't work because not a single ship stopped," Mesmeur said.

"We remain as determined as ever. I think this shows that they fear we are setting a precedent by reaching the Palestinian coasts and opening a humanitarian corridor."

She added that Israeli officials are concerned about both the flotilla participants' determination and the public outcry the mission has sparked worldwide.

"This is a war crime, because under international law, attacking a civilian vessel with no military purpose constitutes a war crime under Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the ICC," Mesmeur said.

She also criticized Israel for showing no restraint in attacking peaceful civilians at a time when multiple countries have recognized the state of Palestine at the UN.

Mesmeur highlighted the role of the Italian public, which pressured its government through activism and a general strike to protect its citizens on the flotilla.

"Once again, Macron remains completely indifferent and ineffective regarding the ongoing genocide and the protection of his citizens on the flotilla."

- 'Citizens are braver than governments'

Mesmeur said efforts to discredit the flotilla have increased, with Israel-backed content appearing prominently on search engines like Google.

She emphasized that the flotilla aims to urgently distribute humanitarian aid in Gaza, establish a permanent humanitarian corridor, break the blockade in place since 2017, and to draw global attention to the city.

Mesmeur urged world governments to take concrete action, including by imposing sanctions on what she called "war-criminal Israel."

"No deaths occurred in the flotilla during tonight's Israeli attack. Damages were caused, but we repaired them immediately. However, tonight they bombed Gaza City — including a hangar sheltering families — killing more than 40 people," she added.

Mesmeur warned that the ongoing genocide in Gaza is being documented in real time and that famine is being used as a "weapon of war."

Noting that the genocide has lasted over 700 days, Mesmeur praised the growing movement of civilian resistance as a result of their government's passive stance.

Mesmeur said the Global Sumud Flotilla sends a clear message that "citizens are braver than their governments," and said that many are now organizing to purchase vessels to join flotillas.