Slovenia urges action at UN Security Council to prevent Gaza genocide

Slovenia's foreign minister has urged the UN Security Council to act urgently to prevent what she described as a "genocide" in Gaza, warning that international justice mechanisms had already sounded the alarm.

Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said on Tuesday there are "reasonable grounds to conclude" that acts in Gaza "may amount to genocide," stressing that such findings represent a threat to international peace and security.

"We commend the work of the judicial and investigative mechanisms, the ICJ, the ICC and the Commission of Inquiry, particularly for its latest report, for sounding the alarm. It is not on us to question their findings. It is on us to act on them," Fajon told the council.

She criticized what she called "performative diplomacy," saying that ceasefire calls, political steps, and even expressions of solidarity should not be treated as symbolic gestures. "They paint a dark picture of an international community in despair, understanding that 'never again' has become a failed promise," she added.

Concluding her address, she appealed to the council: "Do not let our collective future be defined by the stain of the Gaza genocide. Act now."

Slovenia's Foreign Ministry echoed the message on the US social media company X.

"Do not let the future of Israel be defined by terrorism and violence. Do not let the future of Palestine be defined by occupation and perpetual human rights violations. Do not let our collective future be defined by the stain of the Gaza genocide. Act now," the ministry wrote.





