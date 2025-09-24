RUSSIAS LAVROV HOLDS TALKS WITH US SECRETARY OF STATE RUBIO IN NEW YORK

Russia's Lavrov holds talks with US Secretary of State Rubio in New York

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in New York on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, TASS news agency reported.

The meeting, held behind closed doors, lasted more than 50 minutes and concluded without opening remarks for the press.

Lavrov and Rubio met in July on the sidelines of the annual ASEAN ministerial events in Kuala Lumpur. They also took part in a restricted three-on-three negotiating format at the Aug. 15 Alaska summit between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.