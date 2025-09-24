KREMLIN SAYS ITS A BIG MISTAKE TO THINK UKRAINE CAN WIN BACK LOST TERRITORY

Kremlin says it's a big mistake to think Ukraine can win back lost territory

The Kremlin, responding to comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday that Russia's economy fully satisfied the needs of its army and it was a big mistake to believe that Ukraine could win back lost territory.

Trump said on Tuesday that Russia's economy was in big trouble and that Moscow's forces had been "fighting aimlessly for three and a half years".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the war was not aimless, but arose because of the unwillingness of the United States and the European Union to listen to Russia's security concerns.

KREMLIN SAYS PROCESS OF RESTORING TIES WITH US IS PROCEEDING 'MUCH MORE SLOWLY THAN DESİRED'

Peskov said on Wednesday that the process of restoring relations between Russia and the US was proceeding "much more slowly than desired."

Peskov told reporters that the Kremlin would like to speed up work on removing what he called irritants in bilateral relations and said there were many areas where Russia and the US could cooperate in the interests of both countries.





