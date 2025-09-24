Kremlin accuses Trump of seeking to compel entire world to buy expensive US oil and gas

The Kremlin spokesman said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump is "a businessman seeking to compel the world to buy expensive US oil and liquefied gas."

In an interview with the Russian RBC radio station, Dmitry Peskov said: "President Trump never hid his intention to ensure America's economic interests. It's easiest to force the whole world to purchase American oil and LNG at higher prices."

He argued that Trump advances his goals by avoiding complicated diplomatic tactics in favor of direct economic pressure.

Peskov also claimed that the US has largely succeeded in this endeavor.

"Americans might manage to make Europeans comply with buying energy resources at inflated prices. To a large extent, they succeeded. Many European nations resorted to purchasing LNG at elevated costs. It imposed additional strain on their budgets and consequently burdened taxpayers' pockets," he said.

He added that this has led to tangible discomfort, citing the example of Germany.

"When Germans and Bavarians started getting electricity bills twice as high, they began feeling uncomfortable, and they do not like it," Peskov said.

He noted: "This applies not just to Germany but generally to almost all (Europeans), though perhaps less so to France, since most power generation comes from nuclear sources. But all other countries depend heavily on oil and gas."

In response to these market shifts, Peskov stated that Russia has successfully redirected its energy flows to alternative markets.

"We signed an unprecedented contract with China, calculated for many years ahead. Not only does it secure good export potential for our relevant company, but it also serves as a strong driver for developing all regions adjacent to Russia," he said.

He stressed that Europe is ceasing to be a premium market for Russian energy.

"Premium markets become those in the East, and who knows, maybe some other regions will emerge soon enough, this process is inevitable," he summarized.

Shifting to the topic of sports, Peskov stated that the politicized treatment of Russian athletes persists.

Asked about access to international events, he said: "It is very important that our sports authorities maintain dialogue with the IOC (International Olympic Committee). Yes, we disagree with the IOC's position. We believe that political bias towards us persists, double standards persist, concentrated double standards persist."

However, he added that this disagreement is not a reason to sever ties.

"But this doesn't mean we should frown, turn away, and say we're completely breaking off communication," he said.

Peskov concluded that the choice regarding participation under a neutral flag must remain with the athletes themselves.