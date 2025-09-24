EU leaders hold talks with Syrian president

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met Tuesday with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In a joint statement on the US social media company X's platform, the EU leaders said they had a "good exchange" with al-Sharaa on the challenges Syria faces during its transition.

They reiterated the bloc's support for "a genuine, inclusive, peaceful and Syrian-led transition, free from harmful foreign interference."

"We are committed to increasing our political dialogue, meeting immediate humanitarian needs and supporting the socio-economic recovery and reconstruction of Syria," they said.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Ba'ath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by al-Sharaa was formed in January.

Since Assad's ouster, Syria's new administration has pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.





