AZERBAIJANS PRESIDENT HOLDS MULTIPLE MEETINGS AT UN HEADQUARTERS IN NEW YORK

Azerbaijan's president holds multiple meetings at UN headquarters in New York

President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev arrives for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23, 2025 at UN headquarters in New York City. (AFP Photo)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday held meetings with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Iraqi President Abdel Latif Jamal Rashid, Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset, and Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto at the UN headquarters in New York, focusing on peace efforts, regional cooperation, and ties within international organizations.

The Finnish president congratulated Aliyev on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the historic deals reached in Washington, voicing Helsinki's support for regional peace.

Aliyev recalled that the termination of the OSCE Minsk Group was decided during Finland's OSCE chairmanship, stressing that Baku and Yerevan had entered a "period of peace."

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis also welcomed the progress, highlighting the role of US President Donald Trump in the Washington talks.

Aliyev underlined Azerbaijan's driving role in the peace agenda and emphasized the agreement to establish an unimpeded transport corridor between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Both sides discussed cooperation in energy, trade, and tourism.

Iraqi President Rashid also extended congratulations on the agreement in Washington, with discussions covering cooperation in energy and tourism as well as collaboration in international organizations.

Council of Europe Secretary General Berset praised the "historic" achievements, with talks covering the Washington Declaration, the Minsk Group's termination, and Baku's cooperation with the Council of Europe.

Meanwhile, in talks with Kenyan President Ruto, Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the growth of bilateral relations following the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Nairobi.

The two leaders discussed expanding cooperation in energy, agriculture, and industry, as well as coordination in international organizations.