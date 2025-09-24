Azerbaijan and Iraq discuss ties, normalization process

 Contact Us
Presidents Aliyev and Rashid met in New York to boost bilateral ties and praised progress in Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks, highlighting Trump's role in advancing the normalization process.

Published September 24,2025
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid discussed bilateral relations and the normalization process between their countries Tuesday at the UN headquarters in New York.

Rashid congratulated Aliyev over the advancement in peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan and their normalization agreement signed in Washington, said a statement issued by Azerbaijan's presidency.

Expressing his gratitude for Rashid's congratulations, Aliyev vowed that Baku will continue its efforts to advance the peace agenda, noting US President Donald Trump's "special" role in the Washington meeting.

The meeting also addressed the role of the intergovernmental commission in developing relations between Baku and Baghdad as well as cooperation in energy, tourism and other fields, the statement added.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation within international organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.