UK envoy holds talks in Damascus on bilateral relations with Syria

British Special Representative to Syria Ann Snow met with several Syrian ministers in Damascus on Tuesday to discuss the situation in the Arab country and ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

Snow said on US social media company X that she had a "productive meeting" with Syria's Social Affairs and Labor Minister Hind Kabawat, where they discussed "the current challenges facing Syrians."

"The UK remains committed to supporting the Syrian people, including through strong backing for civil society and essential services," Snow said.

The British envoy also met with Syria's Finance Minister Mohammed Yisr Barnieh for talks on the financial situation in Syria and "the opportunities to strengthen UK-Syria economic relations."

"The UK is working to support Syria's economic recovery and growth," Snow added.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Ba'ath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.

Since Assad's ouster, Syria's new administration has pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.



