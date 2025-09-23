Brazilian president calls Gaza situation 'genocide' in scathing UN Address

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addressed the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, saying a "genocide" was occurring in Gaza. He warned that the massacre "would not have happened without the complicity of those who can prevent it."

The Brazilian leader emphasized that the "Palestinian people are at risk of disappearing" and would only survive "with an independent state."

He said tens of thousands of Palestinian children are buried under the rubble in Gaza, an act that he said was also burying "international law."

Lula was the first president to speak before world leaders, followed by US President Donald Trump.

Lula began his speech by asserting that "multilateralism is in check" and launched a strong defense of democracy in the face of what he called the global rise of authoritarianism. He also denounced a "disordered international state."

The president framed the US "attack" on Brazilian sovereignty as part of this disorder, directly referencing Washington's actions in response to the coup trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

In a clear allusion to US sanctions, Lula declared that there is "no justification for unilateral and arbitrary measures against our institutions and our economy."