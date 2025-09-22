US secretary of state, Saudi foreign minister discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said that bin Farhan received a phone call from Rubio, in which the top diplomats discussed "bilateral relations, developments in regional and international situations, and the efforts being exerted in this regard."

Rubio emphasized Washington's commitment to the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), according to a statement from the US State Department.

Principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the two discussed efforts to secure the return of hostages from Gaza and meet urgent humanitarian needs of the enclave, in addition to topics related to Syria and Sudan.

The discussion came following the official recognition of Palestinian statehood by the UK, Canada, and Australia on Sunday, in a move seen as a diplomatic push for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Several other countries, including Belgium, France, and Portugal, are expected to formally recognize the Palestinian state in the UN General Assembly this week.

A high-level international conference, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, will take place on Monday to resume discussions on the implementation of the two-state solution.

UN investigators recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where nearly 65,300 people have been killed since October 2023.