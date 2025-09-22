Ukraine calls for strong response to 'Russian provocations' at UN Security Council

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Monday called on the UN Security Council to take stronger measures against what he described as "Russian provocations," citing recent drone and jet incidents in Eastern Europe.

Sybiha said Russia seeks to "force everyone to play by its rules" and "impose the law of the jungle," adding: "Our goal is the opposite. We must make Russia play by our rules. We have such rules accepted by everyone; they are called the UN Charter."

"Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Europe, and the only way to safeguard peace is to respond with strength and unity," he stressed, calling for increased support for Ukraine to prevent a larger conflict.

He underlined that a "strong response means that a threat should not be escorted, neither for 12 minutes, nor for one minute, it should be neutralized."

Sybiha said Ukraine is prepared to share its experience in countering mass Russian air attacks, with more than 1,000 drones and missiles launched against the country.

He highlighted the importance of an integrated European air defense system "combining intelligence, early warning, and active interception," while warning against hesitation: "Wait and see is not a strategy. Let's abandon wishful thinking. Russia poses an existential threat to Europe."

The minister recalled lessons from earlier hybrid attacks against Ukraine, stressing that only "strength, not weakness," can stop Moscow's war machine.

Ukraine, he concluded, stands in solidarity with Estonia after Russian jets violated its airspace, saying Kyiv is ready to contribute to common European security.