Russia accuses Estonia of making false airspace incursion allegation to whip up tensions

Russia on Monday accused NATO member Estonia of falsely claiming that three Russian military jets had violated its airspace for 12 minutes on Friday, saying Tallinn was trying to ratchet up a confrontational atmosphere.

Estonia said on Friday that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets had entered Estonian airspace without permission and stayed for a total of 12 minutes before they were forced to withdraw.

Asked about that assertion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had not heard Estonia say it had evidence to back up its accusation.

Russian pilots always operated in accordance with international law, he added.







