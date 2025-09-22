News World Dozens of Iranian lawmakers call for construction of a nuclear bomb

In response to escalating military tensions with Israel, dozens of Iranian lawmakers have called for the development of a nuclear bomb.

Published September 22,2025

Dozens of Iranian lawmakers have called for the development of a nuclear bomb, given the escalating military tensions with Israel.



In a letter to the Supreme National Security Council and state authorities, 71 of the 290 members of parliament demanded a reassessment of the country's defence doctrine, citing changes in regional security, Iranian media reported on Monday.



Iran has long emphasized that it does not seek nuclear weapons. The country often refers to a fatwa, or religious ruling, issued by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which officially prohibits both the development and use of weapons of mass destruction.



In their letter, the lawmakers argued that the world has changed, saying that Israel was at "the brink of madness" and launching attacks "without regard for international obligations."



They said that possessing nuclear weapons for deterrence purposes would not violate Khamenei's ruling. Khamenei is the highest-ranking political and religious authority in Iran.



Tensions soared in June when Israel waged a 12-day war against the Islamic Republic, which the United States joined, targeting key Iranian nuclear facilities. The confrontation also intensified diplomatic disputes between Tehran and Western countries, which accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, a charge Tehran denies.







