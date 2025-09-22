China: Legitimate national rights of Palestine should be ensured in post-conflict governance

China on Monday said legitimate national rights of Palestine should be ensured in post-conflict governance.

"The principle of Palestinians governing Palestine must be implemented, and the legitimate national rights of Palestine should be ensured in the post-conflict governance and reconstruction arrangement, the two-state solution must be upheld," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference in Beijing.

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people, and is an inseparable part of the Palestinian territory," said Guo, adding: "China is of the view that, given the current circumstances, a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza must be realized and the humanitarian catastrophe must be alleviated with a maximum sense of urgency, the country with special influence on Israel need to step up to their responsibility."

Guo expressed Beijing's willingness to cooperate with the international community to "remain committed to ceasefire in Gaza, firmly support the Palestinian people's just cause of regaining their legitimate national rights," and make efforts toward a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the conflict.

On Sunday, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal announced the recognition of Palestine, bringing the total number of UN member states that have taken this step to 153 out of 193.

Eleven other countries -- including Malta, Luxembourg, France, Belgium, and Armenia -- declared plans to extend the recognition during the UN General Assembly's 80th session this month in New York, where world leaders will convene Monday for the high-level debate.

UN investigators recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where nearly 65,300 people have been killed since October 2023.