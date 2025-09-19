Trump says Ukraine war could end if Europe sanctioned China

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he believes Russia's war on Ukraine could end if Europe tightened the financial screws on China.

Trump said that if Europe would take economic action, which he said could be either sanctions or tariffs, that "would probably maybe force an end to the war."

"If they did sanctions as an example, or tariffs, or whatever you want to call it, if they did that on China, I think the war would maybe end," Trump said during an interview with Fox News that was conducted just as he was finishing up a three-day state visit to the UK. "China's by far the biggest purchaser of oil from Russia, and I think they have other powers over Russia too."

Trump has also been pushing for Europe to rapidly end all purchases of Russian oil, which he says have been fueling the Kremlin's war effort. He accused Europe of "quietly and slyly" making the purchases.

"If Russia is not selling oil, they have no choice but to settle," the president said. "If you're going to win, you're going to have to not buy oil from Russia, but we're going to see how it turns out. I hope it turns out well."