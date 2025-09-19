RUSSIA APPEALS INTERNATIONAL CIVIL AVIATION ORGANIZATIONS RULING ON CRASH OF MALAYSIAN AIRLINES PLANE

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday that it challenged at the International Court of Justice a decision by the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on its ruling on the crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 that alleged Russia's involvement.

It said that Moscow is counting on the court's "exceptional impartiality."

The diplomatic service pointed out that in violation of UN Resolution 2166, which supported "efforts to establish a full, thorough and independent international investigation into the" crash, the ICAO Council failed to order an independent international investigation. Instead, it uncritically accepted "the dubious results" of a Dutch-led probe that relied on "falsified evidence" provided primarily by Ukraine.

"Thus, the ICAO Council's decision has been appealed by the Russian side on all aspects -- on grounds of jurisdiction, applicable law, factual findings, as well as due to fatal procedural violations," said the ministry.

The fact of the appeal in no way means the Russian side recognizes the ICAO Council ruling, it stressed.

The ministry said that since the ICAO's decision has been appealed, it has not entered into force, making it impossible to demand compensation from the Russian side.

The Boeing 777 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed July 17, 2014, in Ukraine's Donetsk region, resulting in the deaths of 298 people, who were citizens of 10 countries. A criminal case on the crash was heard by the District Court of The Hague.

The ICAO Council is a specialized agency of the UN comprising 193 member states. The decision on the MH17 case was made by a vote, the results of which were only partially made public.