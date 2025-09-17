Gaza death toll tops 65,000 as Israel continues genocidal war on Palestinians

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike in norther Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, southern Israel, 17 September 2025. (EPA Photo)

The death toll in Gaza has climbed to 65,062, with 165,697 others injured, since Israel launched its genocidal war on the enclave in October 2023, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

In its daily update, the ministry reported 98 deaths and 385 injuries in the past 24 hours alone. It warned the figures remain incomplete, as many victims are still trapped under rubble or on roads that rescue teams cannot reach.

Since Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza on March 18, at least 12,511 people have been killed and 53,656 wounded, according to the ministry.

The statement said Israeli forces continued to target Palestinians seeking food aid, with seven people killed and 87 injured in the past day. This brought the total number of aid seekers killed to 2,504, with over 18,381 injured since May 27.

The ministry also confirmed four deaths from famine and malnutrition in the past day, raising the toll since October 2023 to 432, including 146 children.

Since famine was formally declared in Gaza last month, 154 such deaths have been recorded, among them 31 children.

Israel has sealed Gaza's crossings since March 2, preventing food and aid trucks from entering despite hundreds waiting at the border. The move has exacerbated the humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave, leaving residents without access to basic supplies.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.