Zelensky says Ukraine received $2B military aid under PURL program

Ukraine received $2 billion in military aid from international partners through the PURL program, a US-backed initiative funded by NATO countries, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Wednesday.

Zelensky said on Telegram that an additional tranche of $3.5 to $3.6 billion is expected in October.

"The first two packages, worth $500 million each, will definitely include rockets for Patriots and HIMARS," he added.

The president also outlined his vision for Ukraine's security guarantees, emphasizing that in involves strengthening the national army, financial support from partners and security guarantees.

"We have already agreed on what we need in the sky, at sea, and on land. Our partners understand the scale of these needs, and it's important that we align so they can provide assistance," he said.

"We know exactly what it should be, and it requires significant funding. That is why financial support from our partners is so important."

He said Ukraine seeks security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5, which ensures collective defense in the event of an attack.

"We are discussing this with the United States and hope to find bilateral solutions," Zelensky said, adding that he continues insisting on sanctions against Russia and laying claim on its frozen assets.

Zelensky said the annual cost of the war is approximately $120 billion, half of which Ukraine covers from its own budget.

"The other half -- $60 billion -- must be secured. Plan A is to end the war. Plan B is to provide financing," he said.