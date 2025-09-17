Putin consults with deputy prime minister responsible for energy after call with Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday held consultations with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, responsible for the energy sector, following a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After a meeting with the government, where Putin announced he spoke with Modi over the phone, he asked Novak to stay to discuss some affairs privately.

"Alexander Valentinovich, we just had a conversation before this meeting. I have one more question for you. Are you still there, in your office?" he asked, and after receiving a positive answer continued: "Then I'll give you a call right now, immediately after the meeting."

India's procurement of Russian oil in September was complicated by several factors, including 50% US tariffs, alleged discount demands from Indian refiners seeking to mitigate risk, and new uncertainties stemming from adjustments to the EU's price cap mechanism.

The US doubled tariffs on imports from India in August, as President Donald Trump followed through on his threat to punish New Delhi for buying Russian oil. But New Delhi continued the purchases, stirring speculations of getting some concessions from Russia.

Modi's conversation with Putin came a day after he spoke with Trump, who said it was a "wonderful call with my friend." Trump said he thanked Modi for his support to end the war in Ukraine.