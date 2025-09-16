Scottish leader urges UK government to act on Gaza, calls for sanctions on Israel

Scottish First Minister John Swinney on Tuesday called on the UK government to take stronger action over the situation in Gaza, urging sanctions against Israel in response to what he described as "genocide."

"In the face of genocide in Gaza, silence and inaction are not an option. The latest UN report, coupled with the intensifying attacks by Israel on Gaza City, must be a wake up call for the UK government," Swinney said on US social media platform X.

"The Israeli government must be held to account, including sanctions," he added.