Scotland welcomes 1st group of Gaza children for medical treatment

The Scottish government has received the first group of children and their families from Gaza for medical treatment as part of its pledge to support the health needs of up to 20 young patients.

"I am pleased to confirm that the first two patients and their families have now arrived in Scotland where they will receive treatment. Scotland has been pushing the UK Government to do more, and it is welcome they have worked with partners to ensure the first group of Gazan child patients and their families arrived safely," Health Secretary Neil Gray was quoted by Scottish daily The National as saying.

Gray reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the treatment of up to 20 children, noting that more are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

"This initial support is a small step towards restoring some humanity to the catastrophic situation in Gaza as a result of the Israeli government's actions," he underscored.

He emphasized that the safety and well-being of the children remain the top priority and confirmed that no further details about the patients would be released.

"No-one should have to suffer the deep trauma and horrendous conditions these children and their families have been living in, and it is right that Scotland welcomes these children and their families," he added.

Israel's ongoing war in Gaza has killed nearly 65,000 Palestinians since October 2023 and devastated the enclave, which faces famine.

Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war in the territory.



