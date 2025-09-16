Germany: Israeli plans to annex Palestinian territories are ‘violation of international law’

Germany on Tuesday slammed Israel's military offensive to occupy Gaza City and warned that any plans to annex Palestinian territories would constitute a violation of international law.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told a press conference in Berlin that Germany is gravely concerned over the latest developments and strongly opposes the Israeli government's decision to launch a major ground offensive targeting Gaza City.

"The renewed offensive toward Gaza City is completely the wrong path in this regard. We reject this and have made this clear to the Israeli government," Wadephul told reporters. He renewed his call for Israel and regional actors to pursue ceasefire negotiations and reach an agreement on the release of hostages.

Germany's top diplomat said Berlin will continually reassess the situation in light of further developments in the Gaza Strip and also over possible annexation efforts by Israel in the West Bank.

"Our position on both cases is very clear. Annexations are contrary to international law and would require a political response from us," he said.

Asked about Tuesday's landmark report of an independent UN commission, which concluded that Israeli authorities committed genocide in Gaza, Wadephul responded cautiously, indicating that Germany would await the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling on the matter.

"The issues raised in the report are currently the subject of proceedings before international courts. And that's why, as a representative of the executive branch, I say it's up to the court to decide on the allegations," he said, but also called the incidents described in the report extremely worrying.

"In armed conflicts, all parties are bound by international humanitarian law. In order to end the suffering in Gaza, it is crucial, from our perspective-and we have repeatedly emphasized this-that a ceasefire is finally reached, that the population receives adequate humanitarian aid, and that the hostages are released," he said.